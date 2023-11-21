Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Teacher (Schematic) in Primary and Upper Primary schools under different revenue districts of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website osepa.odisha.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till November 23, 2023. The candidates can submit their response/ objection in the link in the portal during the above period only. Thereafter, no representation shall be entertained.

The CBT exam was conducted from November 3 to 17, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Jr Teacher answer key 2023

Visit the official website osepa.odisha.gov.in On the homepage, click on Junior Teacher Recruitment under Publication tab Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download Jr Teacher answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks secured in the Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.