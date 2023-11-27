The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Exams. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

The SWAYAM exam will be held on December 1, 2 and 4, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from the said website using their registered Email ID/Application Number and read the instructions contained therein carefully. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding the exam,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by NTA.

Steps to download SWAYAM July 2023 exam admit card

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in Go to the SWAYAM July 2023 exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SWAYAM July 2023 exam admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.