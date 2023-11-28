The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (Main) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPAS Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 13 to 19, 2023.

“The candidates may download the e-Admit Cards along with detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. The e-Admit Cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates,” reads the notification.

Steps to download HPAS admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the HPAS admit card 2023 Take a printout for future reference

