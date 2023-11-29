The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the marksheet for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 today, November 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their marks card from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam was conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2023. The exam was conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download CCE 2022 exam marksheet

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Marks Card for J and K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022.” Key in your registration details and login JKPSC CCE 2022 marksheet will appear on screen Check and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JKPSC CCE results 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.