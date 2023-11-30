AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd. (AAICLAS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Security Screener (Fresher) on Fixed Term Basis for a period of three years on a PAN India basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aaiclas.aero till December 8 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 906 Security Screener (Fresher) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 27 years as on November 1, 2023.

Essential Qualification: Graduation from any recognized Board /University/ Institution, with 60% marks for General and 55% for SC/ST candidates. Ability to read/ speak English, Hindi, and/or conversant with local language.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ ST, EWS and Women candidates. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for AAICLAS Security Screener posts

Visit the official website aaiclas.aero On the homepage, click on AAICLAS Security Screener application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.