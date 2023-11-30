The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the marks card for the Prosecuting Officer (G) Examination, 2022.Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC PO Main exam 2022 was conducted from May 31 to June 17. A total of 821 candidates qualified to appear for the main examination. The interview was conducted from September 4 to 15 at J and K Public Service Commission Office, Solina, Srinagar. A total of 341 candidates qualified to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 Prosecuting Officer vacancies.

Steps to download JKPSC PO Main result

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Marks Card notification for PO Main exam 2022 Key in your credentials and login The score card for JKPSC PO Mains will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PO Mains score card.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.