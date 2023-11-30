The BAR Council of India (BCI) is likely to release the admit card for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) XVIII tomorrow, December 1. Once out, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India BAR Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023.

Here’s the revised AIBE 18 schedule.

Steps to download AIBE 18 admit card

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. The pass percentage for the unreserved category is upto 45% and for the reserved category is upto 40%.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.