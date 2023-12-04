The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released postponed the Certificate Verification process for recruitment of Block Educational Officers (BEO) 2023. Eligible candidates will be informed of the revised CV dates on the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

The BEO Certificate Verification stage was scheduled to be conducted today, December 4.

“Direct Recruitment for the Post of Block Educational Officer in the Directorate of Elementary Education under Tamil Nadu Elementary Education Subordinate Service for the year 2019-2020 to 2021-2022 certificate verification was planned to be conducted on 04.12.2023 at TRB Premises. Due to heavy rain, the certificate verification process has been postponed. The date will be announced later,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the TNPSC BEO notification 2023.

A total of 51 candidates have been selected for the Certificate Verification process. The BEO OMR based examination was conducted on September 10, 2023. The TRB BEO 2023 exam result was released on November 9. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies of Block Educational Officers under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18).

“The call letter for Certificate Verification will be published in the Teachers Recruitment Board’s website https://www.trb.tn.gov.in/ only. Since the candidates are being called for Certificate Verification in the ratio of 1:1.25, calling for Certificate Verification and Verifying their Certificates / Documents is not a Guarantee for final selection. The Venue and date for the Certificate Verification intimated in the call letter of C.V. Short listed candidates,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official TN TRB notification.

Selection Process

The selection will be in three parts: compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type), followed by the Main written exam (Objective type) and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.