The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024 today, December 4. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in through their CLAT account.

CLAT 2024 was conducted on December 3, 2023 at 139 Test Centres for a duration of 2 hours. The paper consisted of a total of 150 questions. The sections included English, Maths, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs along with Legal Aptitude.

“A record 97.03% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 Undergraduate test, and 93.92% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 Postgraduate test appeared in the exam. The Law Universities of the Consortium will admit the students of the Under graduate and Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Year 2024-25,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the released answer key by logging into their CLAT Accounts till tomorrow, December 5 (upto 9.00 AM).

Steps to download CLAT answer key 2024

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link for ‘CLAT 2024’ In the ‘Login’ section key in your credentials and submit Now click on the link to View/Download CLAT 2024 answer key Check and download a copy of the answer key Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to login to CLAT 2024 account.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.