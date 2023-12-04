The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the results for Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Main exam and the Physical Test can download their results on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Judiciary exam was conducted from September 18 to 22, 2023. The Personality Test was conducted from November 28 to December 1, 2023. A total of 25 candidates appeared for the PT round.

“Based on the performance of the candidates in Written Examination in H.P. Judicial Service Competitive Examination-2023 and Personality Test conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, following is the list of candidates, in order of merit, who are being recommended for the said appointment to the post/services of Civil Judge. The appointment of candidates being recommended is subject to verification of their documents /certificates by the Govt. of Himachal Pradesh,” reads the result notification.

Steps to download HPPSC Judiciary results 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Now click on the result link for HPPSC Judiciary exam 2023 The provisional selection list will appear on screen Check the result for your roll number and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPPSC Judiciary results 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test, main exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.