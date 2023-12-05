Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the certificate verification stage of Regular Teachers post in Government Secondary Schools under S & ME Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Regular Teacher exam (CBRE Mode) was conducted from September 15 to 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 89 vacancies of Physical education teachers or Regular teachers in government schools.

Steps to download OSSC admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download Regular Teacher admit card Key in your login details and submit Click on the link to View/Download admit card The OSSC Regular Teacher Certificate Verification admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OSSC admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.