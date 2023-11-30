The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the exam date for Combined Higher secondary (10+2) or equivalent exam for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post /Services. According to the notification the exam will be conducted on December 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 354 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Weaving Supervisor (Provisional), 245 for Soil Conservation Extension Worker, 19 for Technical Assistant (Provisional), and 87 for Amin posts.

The OSSC CHSL 2023 Preliminary exam will be conducted on December 17 in one sitting from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 8 onwards. Candidates must also be advised that there shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer for this exam.

“The PwD candidates having a disability of permanent nature, not less than 40% who have applied to avail scribe facility in their online application form may go through the Advisory Notice published vide No. 2453/OSSC dated 24.10.2019 available in the website of the Commission. They may apply for taking permission of the Commission to use scribe in the prescribed format along with required documents (including a copy of the Online Application Form) and send the same through e-mail to orissassc@gmail.com latest by 12.12.2023 for taking necessary permission of the Commission,” reads the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.