Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the response sheets of Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Examination 2023 or (JLACE 2023) and Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination 2023 or (PGTTCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download their response sheets from the official website jssc.nic.in till December 10, 2023.

The JLACE 2023 was conducted from July 27 to August 12 and PGTTCE 2023 was held from August 18 to September 10. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 690 Lab Assistant posts and 3120 for Post Graduate Trained Teacher posts.

Steps to download JLACE/ PGTTCE 2023 response sheet

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JLACE and PGTTCE 2023 response sheet link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JLACE 2023 response sheet.

Direct link to PGTTCE 2023 response sheet.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.