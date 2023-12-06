The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). Candidates can submit the form on the official website exams.nta.ac.in till December 26, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on December 27 and December 28, 2023. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on January 14, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the 1st week of January 2024.

“The CBT will consist of MCQ’s based on Nursing, English Language and General Intelligence. The CBT will be in English only. There will be no negative marking. Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA,” reads the notification.

