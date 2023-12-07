Osmania University, Hyderabad has declared the results for the Telangana State State Eligibility Test 2023 (TS SET 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards from the official website telanganaset.org.

“The scorecard can be downloaded by the individual candidates by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth. Those candidates who are qualified will be informed shortly on the website about the certificate verification schedule,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The TS SET exam was conducted from October 28 to 30, 2023.

Steps to download the TS SET results 2023

Visit the official website telanganaset.org On the homepage, click on the TS-SET results link Now click on the link to download Scorecard Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS TET 2023 score card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.