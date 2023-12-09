IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in till December 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 86 SO posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs 1000, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for IDBI recruitment 2023

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2024-2 Click on the application link under the SO recruitment notification Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.