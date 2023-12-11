The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key and question booklets for the School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys and raise objections on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC TRE 2 exam was conducted on December 9, 2023. Objections are invited against the released answer key till December 13. Candidates will be able to raise objections by logging in to their BPSC accounts and using the link to raise objections. No objections will be entertained after December 13.

The BPSC TRE recruitment drive now aims to fill up a total of 1,21,370 School Teacher vacancies in this phase.

Steps to download TRE 2 answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification for ‘School Teacher/Headmaster Written Competitive Exam 2023 - provisional answer key’ Select the subject attempted Answer key for the selected subject will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Raise objections (if any)

The question papers for the answer keys have also been uploaded on the commission’s website. Candidates can download the question papers using the links below:

