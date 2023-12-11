Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the the post of Lecturers in different disciplines of Government Ayurvedic medical Colleges of the state in Class-II. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 2023, in two shifts — from 103.0 AM to 12.00 PM and from 1.30 PM to 3.00 PM. The exam will be held at KMBB Science Higher Secondary School Campus-II, Naranpur, Trisulia, Cuttack-754005.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 Lecturer posts.

Steps to download Lecturer admit card 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lecturer posts.

