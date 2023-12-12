The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule of the 68th Combined Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 68th CCE interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 15, 2024. The interview will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM and 2.00 PM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets a week before the interview.

A total of 867 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main examination. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download 68th CCE interview schedule 2023

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the 68th Combined Competitive Examination interview schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download 68th CCE interview schedule 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.