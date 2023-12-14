The Income Tax department of Rajasthan has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Tax Assistant, Stenographer and other posts under sports quota today, December 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till January 16, 2024 (till 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 posts Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant, Stenographer Gr II, Multitasking Staff (MTS) under Sports quota.

Vacancy Details

Inspector of Income Tax - 2 vacancies

Tax Assistant - 25 vacancies

Stenographer Gr II - 2 vacancies

Multitasking Staff - 26 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be above the age of 18 years and below the age of 25-30 years depending on the post as on January 16, 2024.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent from recognised University/Board or equivalent examination passed from a recognised University. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link for RECRUITMENT OF MERITORIOUS SPORTS PERSONS in ITD Rajasthan Now click on the link ‘Apply Now’ Complete your one time registration on the SSO portal Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ITD Rajasthan posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.