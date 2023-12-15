Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the re-exam schedule for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023). As per the notification, the exam will be held on December 24, 2023.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website jssc.nic.in from December 18 onwards. A total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via JMSCCE 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JMSCCE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JMSCCE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.