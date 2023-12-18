Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer recruitment exam 2023 today, December 18. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website isro.gov.in.

The ISRO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 522 vacancies. The Assistant/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer recruitment exam 2023 was held on December 10, 2023. Objections are invited from candidates against the released answer key on the organisation’s website till December 22. Objections will not be encouraged once the deadline has passed.

Steps to download ISRO answer key 2023

Visit the official website isro.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab Now click on the advertisement for ‘Recruitment to the post of Assistants/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer’ Click on the link to View answer key Check and download the answer key Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download Assistants/Upper Division Clerk answer key.

Direct link to download Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

Selection Process

A written test, followed by skill test. Final selection will be based on marks scored in the written test from among the candidates who qualify in the skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.