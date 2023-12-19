The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 1346 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification and subsequent appointment for the post of MTS and 383 for the Havaldar post.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted from September 1 to 14, and the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the posts of Havaldar was conducted from November 22 to 29 at various centers all over the country.

“Final Answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly,” reads the notification.

Steps to download MTS, Havaldar result 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on “Others” window Now click on MTS and Havaldar result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

