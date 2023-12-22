Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has opened the application correction window for the Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website mphc.gov.in till December 24, 2023.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted on January 14, 2024. The Prelims results will be declared on February 26, 2024. The Main exam will be held on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Main result will be announced on May 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 138 vacancies.

Steps to make changes to Civil Judge 2022 form

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on the application correction window Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to Civil Judge 2022 form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.