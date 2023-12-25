Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has declared the result of the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The document verification (DV) will be held from October 5 to 9, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2248 vacancies.

Steps to download BSSC CGL result 2022

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on 3rd CGL result 2022 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

