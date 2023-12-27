The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conclude the online registration process for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET 2023) today, December 27. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bsebstet.com. Earlier, the application deadline was December 22, 2023.

“A total of 7279 jobs will be filled via the exam, including 1745 positions for Classes 6–8 and 5,534 positions for qualified special teachers for Classes 1–5,” reports Hindustan Times.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit for male candidates is 37 years and for female candidates is 40 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For Paper 1 (Secondary) (Class 1-5) - 10+2 Intermediate with DELEd Special Education and CRR Number. More details in the notification.

For Paper 2 (Sr Secondary) (Class 6-8) - Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks B.Ed Special and CRR no. OR B.Ed and Special BEd Certificate / Diploma and CRR Number. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by BSEB.

Application Fee Category Fee for Paper I or Paper II (Any 1) Fee for Paper I and Paper II (Both) General Category/ Economically Weaker Sections/Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class Rs 960 Rs 1440 Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe Rs 760 Rs 1140

Steps to apply for BSSTET 2023

Visit the official website bsebstet.com On the homepage, click on the link to register for BSSTET Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload the necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Bihar BSSTET 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.