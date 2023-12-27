The Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department has released the admit card for the post of Animal Husbandry Assistant (AHA). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ahd.aptonline.in.

The computer based examination is scheduled to be held on December 31, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1896 vacancies.

Steps to download AHA admit card

Visit the official website ahd.aptonline.in Go to the AHA Recruitment tab Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.