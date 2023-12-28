The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit cards for the document verification stage of the Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Combined Recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6862, of which 4565 vacancies are for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and 2297 for Junior Assistant posts. The registration window for the exam was open from February 26 to March 27, 2023. The OSSSC CRE document verification is scheduled to be held till December 31, 2023.

The Qualifying Written exam was conducted by the Commission on July 9 in various districts of Odisha. The Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills was conducted on October 6, 2023 in the respective districts.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, key in your registration details Select the exam and login Click on the link to View/Download admit card Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

