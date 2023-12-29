Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Lecturers in 13 different disciplines under Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre (Group-B). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 20, 21, and 28. The admit card release date will be notified separately.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 224 Lecturer posts.

Steps to download OPSC Lecturer admit card 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Lecture under OTE and TS Cadre (Group B) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination and Interview (Personality Test).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.