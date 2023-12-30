The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Combined National Level Ph.D entrance exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA Ph.D entrance exam 2023 was conducted from October 26 to 31 at various exam centres in different cities across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NTA Ph.D entrance Test was conducted as a national level entrance exam for admissions to Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

Steps to check PhD exam final answer key 2023

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on PhD entrance exam final answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PhD exam final answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.