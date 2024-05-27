CUET UG 2024 admit cards released for May 29 exam; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 for the May 29 exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for the CUET (UG) – 2024, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.
The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2024 admit card for the May 29 exam link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.