The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 for the May 29 exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ .

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for the CUET (UG) – 2024, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2024 admit card for the May 29 exam link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.