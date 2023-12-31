Today, December 31, will conclude the online registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2 Intermediate Level) Exam in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in. The correction window will be open from January 4 to 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 236 vacancies in various departments of the Commission through a competitive written examination. The UKSSSC CHSLE 2023 written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 31, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Transport Constable - 118 posts

Excise Constable - 100 posts

Deputy Excise Inspector - 14 posts

Hostel Manager Grade III - 2 posts

Housekeeper (Female) - 2 posts

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, eligibility criteria, exam programme, exam syllabus, post-wise essential requirements, reservations/relaxations and more information in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification by UKSSSC.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved and OBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 300 while SC/ST/EWS/PwBD category candidates have to pay Rs 150. Orphan candidates are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC CHSLE 2023

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the notification for Intermediate Level exam 2023 Now click on the application link and register yourself Login, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the completed form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UKSSSC CHSLE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.