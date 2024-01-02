The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer (SO and ASO). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.csir.res.in till January 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 76 vacancies are for the post of Section Officer and 368 for Assistant Section Officer post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 33 years.

Educational Qualification: University Degree.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved (UR)/OBC/ EWS categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/CSIR Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SO, ASO posts 2023

Visit the official website www.csir.res.in On the homepage, click on SO, ASO posts’ registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO, ASO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.