Oil India Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates to various posts in its production and exploration areas in districts of Dibugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.oil-india.com till January 30, 2024

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 421 posts in various districts of Assam. The candidates should be between the age of 18 years and 30 to 33 years (based on choice of posts) as on January 30, 2024 to qualify for the selected posts.

“The following post will entail working in shifts involving arduous and hazardous nature of jobs in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the exam syllabus, post-wise eligibility, pay scale, required certificates, reservations/concessions and other details regarding the recruitment in the advertisement linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

General/OBC candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200 exclusive of GST to qualify. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of online application fee.

Steps to apply for OIL India jobs 2024

Visit the official website oil-india.com On the homepage, under ‘Careers’ click on ‘Current Openings’ Now click on the application link for ‘Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2023-81 DATED 30/12/2023 for Recruitment in Multiple Posts in Grade III & V in OIL at Field Headquarters, Duliajan.’ Register yourself on the candidate portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for OIL India recruitment.

Selection Process

Final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) only. Appointment of provisionally selected candidate(s) is subject to his/her being declared medically fit as per the standards prescribed in the Physical Fitness criteria available on OIL’s website. The provisionally selected candidates will have to undergo Pre-Employment Medical Examination (PEME) at OIL Hospital, Duliajan, Assam OR PEME may also be conducted by a Government Medical Officer not below the rank of a Civil Surgeon OR by an Authorized Medical Officer of a hospital empaneled by the Company (List of company empaneled hospital will be provided later if required). It needs to be also noted that, appointment of the provisionally selected candidate will be cancelled if he/she is not found medically fit by the Company’s Medical Board.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.