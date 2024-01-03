The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the results for the recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Vibhag, HP today, January 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on October 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Class –I (Gazetted) in Jal Shakti Vibhag, H.P. (on a contract basis) in the pay scale of Rs 15,600-39100.

Steps to download HPPSC AE Civil results 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Now click on the result notification for AE Civil exam 2023 The Result document for the AE Civil exam 2023 will appear on screen Check and download your results; take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AE Civil results 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.