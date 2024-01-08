Anna University, Chennai has released the notification of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024). The applicants will be able to apply for the exam on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu from January 10 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is February 7, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2024. TANCET MCA will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and TANCET MBA will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA Degree Programmes offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai – 25, Anna University Regional Campuses and University Colleges of Engineering, Annamalai University, Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Arts & Science Colleges and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) under Government Quota and seats voluntarily surrendered by the Selffinancing Colleges in Tamil Nadu for admission through centralized Single-Window online counseling.

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Programme SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu Others TANCET - M.C.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000 TANCET - M.B.A. Rs 500 Rs 1000

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.