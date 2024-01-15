DSSSB MTS recruitment 2024 short notice released; apply for 567 posts from February 8
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced vacancies to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Commission. Eligible candidates will be able to register for recruitment on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from February 8. The last date to submit applications is March 8, 2024.
The Commission aims to fill up a total of 567 Multi Tasking Staff in various departments through a combined recruitment examination. The date of the examination along with the scheme and syllabus will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due time.
MTS Vacancy Details
- Women and Child Development - 194 posts
- Social Welfare - 99 posts
- Training and Technical Education - 86 posts
- Principal Accounts Office - 64 posts
- Legislative Assembly Secretariat - 32 posts
- Chief Electoral Officer - 16 posts
- Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board - 13 posts
- Directorate of Economics and Statistics - 13 posts
- Planning Department - 13 posts
- Directorate of Training, UTCS - 12 posts
- Land & Building Department - 7 posts
- Archaeology - 6 posts
- Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs - 5 posts
- Directorate of Audit - 4 posts
- Delhi Archives - 3 posts
“DSSSB will conduct examinations for making recruitment against the vacancies notified above. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board. The applicants are advised to visit DSSSB’s website i.e https://dsssbonline.nic.in to check the detailed advertisement and confirm their eligibility for the above vacancies based on the Recruitment Rules of the indenting departments,” reads the official notification.
Candidates can check the vacancy bifurcation in the official notification linked below:
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.