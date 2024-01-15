The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced vacancies to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Commission. Eligible candidates will be able to register for recruitment on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from February 8. The last date to submit applications is March 8, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 567 Multi Tasking Staff in various departments through a combined recruitment examination. The date of the examination along with the scheme and syllabus will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due time.

MTS Vacancy Details

Women and Child Development - 194 posts

Social Welfare - 99 posts

Training and Technical Education - 86 posts

Principal Accounts Office - 64 posts

Legislative Assembly Secretariat - 32 posts

Chief Electoral Officer - 16 posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board - 13 posts

Directorate of Economics and Statistics - 13 posts

Planning Department - 13 posts

Directorate of Training, UTCS - 12 posts

Land & Building Department - 7 posts

Archaeology - 6 posts

Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs - 5 posts

Directorate of Audit - 4 posts

Delhi Archives - 3 posts

“DSSSB will conduct examinations for making recruitment against the vacancies notified above. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board. The applicants are advised to visit DSSSB’s website i.e https://dsssbonline.nic.in to check the detailed advertisement and confirm their eligibility for the above vacancies based on the Recruitment Rules of the indenting departments,” reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the vacancy bifurcation in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the vacancy notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.