Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant) tomorrow, January 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sailcareers.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fil up a total of 46 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Fitter, 12 for Electrician, 3 for Turner, 9 for EOT Crane Operator, 5 for Welder, 5 for Heavy Vehicle Driver, 3 for Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation) (S-3) and 3 for Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant) (S-1).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee Name of the Post Application & Processing fees for UR/OBC/EWS candidates (Rs.) Processing fee for SC/ST/PwD/ESM/ Departmental Candidates (Rs.) Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) Rs 500 Rs 150 Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) Rs 300 Rs 100 Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Attendant) Rs 300 Rs 100

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sailcareers.com Register yourself on the website by clicking ‘Login’ Login using your registration details Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the completed form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

