The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will open the application window to fill regular and backlog vacancies through the Jharkhand Constable Competitive Examination-2023 (JCCE-2023) today, January 22. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the posts on the official website jssc.nic.in till February 21, 2024. The last date to pay the fees is February 23 (upto midnight).

Earlier, the application process was to commence on January 15 and conclude on February 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4929 Constable vacancies in various departments of the State.

Vacancy Details (Regular + Backlog)

Ranchi - 76 vacancies

Khunti - 113 vacancies

Simdega - 103 vacancies

Gumla - 63 vacancies

Hazaribagh - 358 vacancies

Koderma - 59 vacancies

Chatra - 177 vacancies

Giridih - 452 vacancies

Ramgarh - 200 vacancies

Bokaro - 136 vacancies

Dhanbad - 337 vacancies

Palamu - 192 vacancies

Latehar - 162 vacancies

Dumka - 164 vacancies

Jamtara - 52 vacancies

Deoghar - 343 vaacncies

Godda - 46 vacancies

Sahebganj - 131 vacancies

West Singhbhum - 332 vacancies

Saraikela Kharsawan - 305 vacancies

Lohardaga - 123 vacancies

Garhwa - 4 vacancies

Pakur - 49 vacancies

East Singhbhum - 288 vacancies

JAPTC - 10 vacancies

Rail DNB - 287 vacancies

JWFS - 34 vacancies

CTC - 72 vacancies

Rail JSR - 255 vacancies

JPA - 6 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, physical requirements, exam pattern and syllabus, reservations/relaxations, pay scale and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the JSSC JCCE 2023 notice.

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Steps to register for JSSC JCCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’ Once live, click on the application link for JCCE 2023 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.