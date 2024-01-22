The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Animal Attendant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till February 17, 2024. Earlier, the application window was scheduled to open from October 13 to November 11, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5934 Animal Attendant posts out of which 5281 are Non-TSP (Non Tribal Sub-Plan) and 653 are TSP area posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 18 years and must not be over the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed Secondary (Class 12) or equivalent education from a recognised Board/Institution. Candidates must have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and must be well-versed with the culture of Rajasthan. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for RSSB Animal Attendant 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Animal Attendant RSSB Click on the Application link and complete the registration process Login, select post, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Animal Attendant posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.