The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit cards for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website jssc.nic.in.

The registration window for JSSC CGL 2023 was open from June 20 to August 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

The JGGLCCE 2023 will be conducted on January 28 and February 4, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and 17, 2023.

Here’s the admit card notice.

Steps to download CGL 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Click on JGGLCCE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JSSC JGGLCCE 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.