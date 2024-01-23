The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam city intimation slip and the exam schedule for the Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, Assistant Operator and Workshop Staff exam 2022. According to the notification, the exam is set to commence on January 29, 2024.

Candidates who registered for the exam can download their city slips from the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The exam is set to be conducted from January 29 to February 8. The exam for Workshop Hand is scheduled to be conducted on January 29 and 30, for Head Operator / Head Operator (Mechanic) the exam is to be held on January 30 and 31 and for the post of Assistant Operator it be conducted from February 1 to 8. The exams will be conducted across 11 examination centres in two sessions – Morning Session from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Afternoon Session from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

Steps to download UP Police exam city slip

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the link to download UP Police exam city slip for Asst Operator, Head Operator and other posts Now click on ‘City Intimation Slip’ Key in your registration details and login Check your exam city and download a copy of the city slip Take a printout for future reference

