The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT Bombay has released the provisional answer key and question papers for the Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (CEED 2024) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (UCEED 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections from the official websites www.ceed.iitb.ac.in and www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED and UCEED 2024 was conducted on January 21 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The results for CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 will be released on March 6, 2024, and March 8, 2024, respectively.

The Institute has invited valid objections (if any) against the released answer key on the candidate portal. “Comments on the Draft Answer Key can be given by the registered candidates ONLY through the Candidate portal. The last date for receipt of comments on the Draft Answer Key is January 25, 2024, 05:00 pm,” reads a message on the official website.

Direct link to download CEED 2024 question paper.

Direct link to download UCEED 2024 question paper.

Steps to download UCEED, CEED answer key 2024

Visit the official websites www.uceed.iitb.ac.in and www.ceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the UCEED and CEED answer key 2024 link The draft answer key will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Raise objections (if any) using the link provided on the portal Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CEED 2024 answer key.

Direct link to download UCEED 2024 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official websites ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.