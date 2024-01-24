The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has deferred the dates for the upcoming Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Examination 2023. According to the notification the RPSC RAS Mains 2023 will now be conducted on July 20 and 21, 2024.

Earlier, the RPSC RAS Mains were scheduled to be conducted on January 27 and 28. Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam will be able to download their admit cards on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in a week before the exam.

The RPSC RAS Preliminary exam was conducted on October 1, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on October 1 and objections were invited till October 4. The results of the preliminary exam were declared on October 23. The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

Direct link to download RPSC RAS Prelims results.

Here’s the deferment notice.

Steps to download RPSC RAS admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Once live, click on RPSC RAS Mains admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.