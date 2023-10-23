The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2023 today, October 23. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS exam is was conducted on October 1, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on October 1 and objections were invited till October 4. The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

Steps to download RPSC RAS result 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link for RAS exam 2023 Key in your credentials and login Click on the download link for RAS results Marks for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Pre) 2023 will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RPSC RAS results 2023.

