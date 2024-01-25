The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer key on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test or PET 2023 was conducted on October 28 and 29 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM in 35 districts. The UPSSSC PET exam is conducted for domicile candidates who want to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date.

The Preliminary answer key was released on November 6 and objections were invited from candidates till November 15. The final answer key has been prepared taking the valid objections into consideration.

Steps to download PET answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for PET 2023 revised answer key The PET 2023 final answer key PDF will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.