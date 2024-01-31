The Supreme Court of India has started accepting applications for recruitment to the posts of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates on a short-term contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website main.sci.gov.in till February 15, 2024.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 10, 2024. The model answer keys will be uploaded on the website at 12:00 noon on March 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 32 years as on February 15, 2024.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Law Graduate (before taking up the assignment as Law Clerk) having a Bachelor Degree in Law (including Integrated Degree Course in Law) from any School/College/University/Institution established by law in India and recognized by the Bar Council of India for enrolment as an Advocate. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Law Clerk posts

Visit the official website main.sci.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on the application link for Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistant posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Law Clerk posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.