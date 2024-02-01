Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Applicants raise objections, if any, till February 7 upto 5.00 PM. A fee of Rs 300 per objection is applicable.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in January 2024.

Steps to download KSET answer key 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KSET answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2023 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.

