The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the mark sheet for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Prohibition and Vigilance departments of the Commission under Advt. No. 03/2023. Candidates can check and download their marks from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The result was declared on October 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post of Police SI Vigilance.

Steps to download SI marks 2023

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on SI marks 2023 link under Prohibition Dept. tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a Written Test, PET/PMT, Character Verification/Certificate Verification and a medical check up.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.