Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website tbjee.nic.in from 4.00 PM today, February 7 to February 16.

The application correction window will open from February 26 to 29, 2024. The admit card will be available to download from the 2nd week of April. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2024. The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

The tentative date for the result is the 4th week of May 2024.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all the four subjects.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed/ appeared/ due to appear in the year of Joint Entrance Examination at the Higher Secondary Examination of Tripura Board of Secondary Education/ Central Board of Secondary Education or equivalent examination with the subjects in which he/ she desires to appear at the Joint Entrance Examination. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee Category Fee General male candidates Rs 550 SC/ST male candidates Rs 450 All Female** and BPL (male & female) candidates Rs 350 Processing charges & Goods & Service Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

